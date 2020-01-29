DeltaChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $224.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 242.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $13,039.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00049307 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00299519 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011610 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

