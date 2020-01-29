DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 19,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.