Dero Price Up 39.5% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00005798 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $782,193.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,271,259 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

