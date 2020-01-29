Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market cap of $13,449.00 and approximately $8,353.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,344.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.01886066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.04111898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00645256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00133478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00752982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009637 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00669766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

