Dether (DTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $90.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $165,780.00 and $90.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.88 or 0.05589405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.