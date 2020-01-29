Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.32 ($7.35).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.87 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.26 and a 200 day moving average of €6.91. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

