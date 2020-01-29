Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,275.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2,150.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,841.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,813.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

