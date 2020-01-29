Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 88,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

