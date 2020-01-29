DEX Trading 6% Higher This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $105,921.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

