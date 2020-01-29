Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.46 ($54.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

ETR:DLG opened at €42.25 ($49.13) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €22.41 ($26.06) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

