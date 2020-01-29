Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 1,379,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,022. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

