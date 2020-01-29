Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 44.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 212,183 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

DKS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,926. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

