Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of DBD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 1,414,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,679. The company has a market cap of $850.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

