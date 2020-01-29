Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

