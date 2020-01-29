DigitalBits Trading Down 0.5% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $73,054.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.01307844 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,477,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.