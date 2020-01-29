DigitalNote Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $4,297.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00751651 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

