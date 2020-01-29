Digix Gold Token Price Tops $50.90 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.06 million and $223,664.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $50.90 or 0.00548939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,030 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

