DigixDAO Hits Market Cap of $63.01 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $31.51 or 0.00339783 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, AirSwap, Livecoin and HitBTC. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $63.01 million and $619,485.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Livecoin, BigONE, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, IDEX, Bitbns, OKEx, Liqui, Cobinhood, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

