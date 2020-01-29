Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a market cap of $942,756.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010525 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005313 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.