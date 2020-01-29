Dimension Chain Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $73.70 million and $3.92 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.