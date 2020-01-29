Dinastycoin (DCY) Market Cap Reaches $543,274.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $543,274.00 and $69.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

