DISCO CORP/ADR to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

