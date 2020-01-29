Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. 170,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,518. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.