Distil (LON:DIS) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON:DIS traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 616,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Distil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.22 ($0.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

