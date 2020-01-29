DMarket Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DMarket has a market cap of $13.74 million and $1.78 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.