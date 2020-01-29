Dock Market Capitalization Hits $3.74 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

