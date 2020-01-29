Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $79.86 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $294.47 million and $79.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Koineks, Sistemkoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00637738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007287 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,102,105,757 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange, Exmo, Instant Bitex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Kraken, CoinEgg, C-Patex, ZB.COM, Tux Exchange, BitFlip, C-CEX, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Tidex, Bittrex, QBTC, BiteBTC, Novaexchange, Graviex, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, BCEX, CoinEx, YoBit, Exrates, Coinsquare, Crex24, cfinex, Bits Blockchain, Poloniex, FreiExchange, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Bitsane, HitBTC, Mercatox, Koineks, Bitbns, SouthXchange, Ovis, Tripe Dice Exchange, Robinhood, Upbit, BtcTrade.im and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

