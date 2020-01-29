Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.21 EPS.

DLB stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 400,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.