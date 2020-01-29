Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.15 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 400,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,888. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

