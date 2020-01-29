Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 400,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

