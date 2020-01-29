Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.15 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 400,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 32,185 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,227,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

