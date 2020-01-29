Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.08 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

