Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.75. 719,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,716,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

