Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after buying an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after purchasing an additional 825,191 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.