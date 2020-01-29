Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $45.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

