Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.68. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

