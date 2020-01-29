DOWCOIN Price Reaches $0.0123 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 5% against the US dollar. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $145,362.00 and approximately $900.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00316747 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001895 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

