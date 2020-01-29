Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Illumina by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $314.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.