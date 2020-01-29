Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,841.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

