Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:DRA.UN remained flat at $C$7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.98 million and a P/E ratio of 29.47. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

