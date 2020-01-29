Dropil Hits One Day Volume of $93,926.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $93,926.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006564 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003535 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025101 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,762,150,210 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

