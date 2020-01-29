DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.80% of DTE Energy worth $197,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in DTE Energy by 227.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 94.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

