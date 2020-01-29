Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $66,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 553,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,059,000 after purchasing an additional 307,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

