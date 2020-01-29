Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 174.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 3,189,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,352. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

