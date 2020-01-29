Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.48-1.54 for the period.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,352. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $36.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

