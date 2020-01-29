Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

