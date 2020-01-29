Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,450.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,396.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,271.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

