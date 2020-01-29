Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock worth $104,029,771 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

