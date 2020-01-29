Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $11,966,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $178.09 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

