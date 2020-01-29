Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNKN. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

DNKN stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

